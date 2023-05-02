WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Grandview Elementary students are energy smart and it’s paying off in a big way. The Washington County K-8 school in Telford earned a $10,000 grant from the TVA Energy Right School Uplift program.

In a release from Washington County Schools, Grandview Principal Dr. Tara Churchwell thanked the TVA and Brightridge for their investment in the community.

“We learned so much through this program about how to make our school more efficient and comfortable, and I’m proud of our staff and students whose efforts earned this grant,” said Churchwell. “We plan on investing the grant money in developing an outdoor classroom in the courtyard area of our school which will improve our facility and make Grandview an even better place for all students to learn and thrive.”

The School Uplift program is a year-long initiative to help schools, classrooms and people be more energy efficient during the school year.

Grandview Elementary is one of over 118 schools that have completed the Energy Right School Uplift Program.