Grandmother of found Greene Co. 3-year-old at center of endangered child alert bound over to grand jury

Photo: Greene County Sheriff’s Office

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The case of a grandmother charged in relation to the disappearance of a Greene County 3-year-old has been bound over to a grand jury, according to the county court clerk’s office.

Belinda Wilson, 54, was charged with custodial interference and child neglect/endangerment after investigators say she took off with her granddaughter into the woods.

Wilson’s case was bound over to a grand jury after a hearing on Monday, December 7.

Wilson’s granddaughter, Zella Linklater, was the subject of an endangered child alert and was missing for almost 24 hours.

Wilson and Zella were found safe in the woods attempting to stay warm under a tree.

