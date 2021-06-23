Grandmother charged after police rescue child from locked car in Marion Walmart parking lot

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Marion police say they rescued a child from a locked car Wednesday night and charged the child’s grandmother with felony child abuse.
Public Information Officer Ken Heath said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Marion Police, Fire and EMS were called to the Walmart parking lot on North Main Street about a child locked inside a vehicle for more than an hour.
Officers broke out a window. The child was examined and released to authorities, Heath said.
Marion Police charged the child’s grandmother Betty Jean Lyons, 71 of Marion, with felony child abuse.