Grandmother charged after police rescue child from locked car in Marion Walmart parking lot

Marion Police knocked a window out of this car parked outside Walmart to rescue the child they say had been locked inside for more than an hour. (Souce: Marion Police)

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Marion police say they rescued a child from a locked car Wednesday night and charged the child’s grandmother with felony child abuse.

Public Information Officer Ken Heath said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Marion Police, Fire and EMS were called to the Walmart parking lot on North Main Street about a child locked inside a vehicle for more than an hour.

Officers broke out a window. The child was examined and released to authorities, Heath said.

Marion Police PIO Ken Heath said Lyons, the grandmother of the child found locked in the car, was charged with felony child abuse. (Source: Marion Police)

Marion Police charged the child’s grandmother Betty Jean Lyons, 71 of Marion, with felony child abuse.