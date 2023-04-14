LINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — Grandfather Mountain is hosting a new event this spring for all ages.

The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is holding Grandparents’ Day activities. The whole family is invited to attend and explore nature together.

The Grandparents’ Day event will take place Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is included in admission to the park.

“Grandparents can help teach their grandchildren from all of their learned experiences throughout their lives, but grandparents can also learn new things by exploring nature through the eyes of their grandchildren,” John Caveny, director of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation said. “The goal is for Grandparents’ Day to lead to a lot of co-learning and co-teaching within the family.”

Grandparents’ Day Schedule:

10 – 11 a.m.: Nature Scavenger Hunt at Woods Walk Picnic Area – Find the different textures, smells and beauty of nature while exploring Woods Walk Picnic Area with your grandparent.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Nature Craft at the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.

12 – 1 p.m.: Break / Photo Station With Teaching Props (Like Skull Models and Antlers!) at the Wilson Center.

1 – 2 p.m.: Animal CSI at the Pollinator Garden – Junior Naturalist Activity – Grandparents and grandchildren work together to try and discover the mystery of the forest.

2 – 3 p.m.: Creepy Critters in the Classroom in the Clouds.

Spring operating hours at Grandfather Mountain are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ticket sales end at 4:30 p.m., and trails close at 5 p.m.

For more information on the Grandparents’ Day event, click here.