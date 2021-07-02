Grandfather Mountain to host 2021 Highland Games starting July 8

(WJHL) – If you love the sound of bagpipes and traditional Scottish competitions, Grandfather Mountain is the place to be in July.

Starting on July 8, the 2021 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games will be held at MacRae Meadows at the base of the mountain.

The festivities also include Highland music, food, crafts and more.

“The Games hearken back to the rich cultural traditions of Scotland in a setting not so different from the mountains and glens some 3,600 miles away,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

The competitions kick off on Thursday, July 8 in the afternoon with a border collie sheepherding demonstration. Later on, the running of “The Bear” uphill foot race and opening ceremonies will be held.

The games last until July 11.

To learn more about all the events and attractions at the festival, visit the Highland Games’ website.