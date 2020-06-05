Grandfather Mountain State Park cancels all events until further notice

Grandfather Mountain is home to myriad species of plants and hardwood trees that range from pumpkin-colored beech trees to blood-red sourwoods and rusty red oaks. This October, visitors to the park can enjoy guided walks that visit various locations around the mountain to showcase a spectacular contrast of autumn hues. Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WJHL) – Grandfather Mountain State Park announced on Thursday that all events and programs at the park have been cancelled until further notice.

The park posted to Facebook saying the cancellations were out of concern for the safety of staff and visitors.

In comments below the post, the park said they are hoping to encourage social distancing by cancelling the events.

Grandfather Mountain State Park also said in the comment section that all trails at the park are open, but guided hikes, volunteer opportunities and educational programs were cancelled.

It is important to note, Grandfather Mountain State Park is a separate entity from the Grandfather Mountain attraction.

The attraction has not announced a similar cancellation of events.

