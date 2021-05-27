Grandfather Mountain State Park campsite closed after close encounter with bear

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WJHL) – All campsites on the Nuwati Trail of Grandfather Mountain State Park are closed after a bear entered a campsite and destroyed equipment.

According to a Facebook post by park personnel, no campers were injured in the event, but sites along the trail will remain closed out of an abundance of caution until June 8.

The main goal of the closure is to “minimize human/wildlife encounters.”

While contact with nature is unavoidable and often the goal when camping, park advisories said a few steps can be followed to ensure a lack of unwanted visitors.

To minimize the risk of bears:

Use provided “bear bag” pulley and cable systems to keep food and scented items off the ground

Never store food in your tent

Do not burn food or trash

Park goers that do run across bears are encouraged to report any sightings to park staff.