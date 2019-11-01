Grand opening: The Garden Basket bakery and restaurant now open in Erwin

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Erwin continues to grow with the grand opening of The Garden Basket restaurant.

Owner Heather Higgins and her daughter, Kirsten Phillips, have opened what they call a bakery- restaurant-hybrid at 290 Union Street.

“My mom is Heather Higgins and this, opening a bakery-restaurant-hybrid has been her dream since I was a kid, and now that my sister and I are in college and we’re out of the house, she kind of, has the time and enough financial means to open it, so she decided to go ahead,” Phillips said Friday morning.

The new eatery is located within the same building as Liberty Lumber Hardware.

Keeping in true “mom-and-pop store” tradition, it is owned by Phillips’ grandfather.

“It’s really a family affair,” Phillips said.

The new restaurant’s opening is November 1 and 2, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The menu includes salads, soups, sandwiches, and of course, desserts.

Some of the baked goods include sticky pecan buns, mini coconut cakes, mini peach crumble pies, s’mores cookie bars, banana pudding, iced sugar cookies, orange creamsicle cookies, and chocolate chip cookies.