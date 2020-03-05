Grand opening held for remodeled D.P. Culp Student Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grand opening celebration was held Thursday at ETSU’s D.P. Culp Student Center following major renovations.

The $45 million project included new eating options, a new student activities area, and a new bookstore.

“It’s a big day for the university, it’s a day that we’ve dreamed of for a long time,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland.

“If you want to come to Chick-fil-A, it’s on campus. If you want to come to Steak ‘n Shake, it’s on campus. If you are looking for sushi, it’s on campus. If you want ETSU gear, it’s here in the bookstore,” Noland said. “So this is a building that is not just for the university, it is for the community as well.”

There’s still some exterior work that needs to be completed.

The grand opening festivities include a Bucky’s Big Barn Dance at 6:30 p.m. in the third-floor ballroom followed by a talent show at 7 p.m. in the Martha Street Culp Auditorium.