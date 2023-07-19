GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grand opening celebration was held Wednesday for Greeneville’s new Planet Fitness.

The celebration included live music and food.

Planet Fitness leaders say they’re thrilled to make their mark in the city of Greeneville.

“It’s really about being part of the community here,” said John Hrinda, Planet Fitness’s vice president of operations. “We want everyone to think of Planet Fitness as their second home to come and enjoy, workout, relieve some stress. Planet Fitness is known as a judgment-free zone. And what that means is everyone is welcome.”

The new Planet Fitness is located on West Andrew Johnson Highway.