President Trump on track to be acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial
Grand jury returns indictments against former Bristol, Va. doctor; trial date set

Shannon Finch (BVPD)

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A trial date has been set for a former Bristol, Va. doctor facing sex-related charges.

Two women accused Shannon Finch of inappropriate sexual conduct during medical visits at his Euclid Avenue office in 2018.

PREVIOUS STORY: Case against former Bristol, Va. doctor heads to grand jury

According to Bristol Circuit Court records, a grand jury indicted Finch on February 3 on charges of forcible sodomy, attempted forcible sodomy and three counts of sexual battery.

The sexual battery charges are listed as misdemeanors.

A jury trial date has been set for March 5 at 9 a.m.

