Grand jury returns indictments against former Bristol, Va. doctor; trial date set

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A trial date has been set for a former Bristol, Va. doctor facing sex-related charges.
Two women accused Shannon Finch of inappropriate sexual conduct during medical visits at his Euclid Avenue office in 2018.
According to Bristol Circuit Court records, a grand jury indicted Finch on February 3 on charges of forcible sodomy, attempted forcible sodomy and three counts of sexual battery.
The sexual battery charges are listed as misdemeanors.
A jury trial date has been set for March 5 at 9 a.m.