Washington Co. school board member arraigned for violating order of protection

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An embattled Washington County School Board member was arraigned in court Monday morning.

According to attorney Gene Scott, a grand jury returned an indictment on David Hammond for violation of an order of protection.

A trial date will be set on January 17, 2020.

Hammond was arrested in March after he was accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

Hammond previously told News Channel 11 that he believes he’s being framed.

