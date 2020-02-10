Breaking News
Grand jury indicts Mount Carmel mayor accused of stealing $300K from grandmother
Christopher Scott Jones (Photo: TBI)

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mayor of Mount Carmel has been indicted after investigators say he stole thousands of dollars from his grandmother.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Mayor Chris Jones stole more than $300,000 from his grandmother and her estate between November 2014 and January 2016.

According to TBI, Jones wrote checks from her account to himself for false reimbursements.

A Hawkins County grand jury returned an indictment last week charging Jones with one count of theft over $250,000. He was arrested Monday and booked into the Hawkins County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

