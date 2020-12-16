Grand jury indicts Lynn Garden crime spree suspect on 28 new charges

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County grand jury on Wednesday returned a 28-count indictment against a man accused of a litany of crimes in the Lynn Garden area of Kingsport.

The new charges against Michael J. Shelton, 41 of Bulls Gap, include first-degree murder, felony murder, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Shelton was arrested on Dec. 7 after police said he went on a crime spree that included a fatal shooting and home invasion

The new charges are in addition to the previous charges of aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The previous charges were related to the alleged home invasion on Clark Avenue.

The grand jury’s indictment included the following additional charges:

First Degree Murder

Felony Murder

Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder (2 counts)

Especially Aggravated Robbery

Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (3 counts)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (3 counts)

Especially Aggravated Kidnapping (2 counts)

Burglary (2 counts)

Felony Reckless Endangerment (2 counts)

Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Assault (4 counts)

Vandalism (6 counts)

Shelton remains in the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.