LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Grand jury indicts Lynn Garden crime spree suspect on 28 new charges

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Updated booking photo of Michael J. Shelton (Photo: KPD)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County grand jury on Wednesday returned a 28-count indictment against a man accused of a litany of crimes in the Lynn Garden area of Kingsport.

The new charges against Michael J. Shelton, 41 of Bulls Gap, include first-degree murder, felony murder, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Shelton was arrested on Dec. 7 after police said he went on a crime spree that included a fatal shooting and home invasion

The new charges are in addition to the previous charges of aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The previous charges were related to the alleged home invasion on Clark Avenue.

The grand jury’s indictment included the following additional charges:

  • First Degree Murder
  • Felony Murder
  • Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder (2 counts)
  • Especially Aggravated Robbery
  • Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (3 counts)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (3 counts)
  • Especially Aggravated Kidnapping (2 counts)
  • Burglary (2 counts)
  • Felony Reckless Endangerment (2 counts)
  • Aggravated Robbery
  • Aggravated Assault (4 counts)
  • Vandalism (6 counts)

Shelton remains in the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss