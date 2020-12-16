Grand jury indicts Lynn Garden crime spree suspect on 28 new charges

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County grand jury on Wednesday returned a 28-count indictment against a man accused of a litany of crimes in the Lynn Garden area of Kingsport.
The new charges against Michael J. Shelton, 41 of Bulls Gap, include first-degree murder, felony murder, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Shelton was arrested on Dec. 7 after police said he went on a crime spree that included a fatal shooting and home invasion
The new charges are in addition to the previous charges of aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The previous charges were related to the alleged home invasion on Clark Avenue.
The grand jury’s indictment included the following additional charges:
- First Degree Murder
- Felony Murder
- Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder (2 counts)
- Especially Aggravated Robbery
- Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (3 counts)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (3 counts)
- Especially Aggravated Kidnapping (2 counts)
- Burglary (2 counts)
- Felony Reckless Endangerment (2 counts)
- Aggravated Robbery
- Aggravated Assault (4 counts)
- Vandalism (6 counts)
Shelton remains in the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.