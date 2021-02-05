Grammy-winning folk band Old Crow Medicine Show makes mark on Johnson City with ‘Wagon Wheel’ mural

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The band Old Crow Medicine Show has left a lasting mark on Johnson City with a mural that pays homage to one of the most iconic songs to mention it.

According to a post from the band, the “Wagon Wheel mural” can be found at 216 East Main Street in downtown Johnson City.

“All these years later that town still pulls at our heart strings. Thanks, JC, for letting us make an official mark on the town with this mural,” the band wrote.

The mural was created by Marci Tolley-Berkhimer, according to the post.

The mural depicts a truck headed to Johnson City with a wagon wheel in place of a steering wheel. A bottle of Dr. Enuf and the words “Hey MaMa Rock Me” are also among the city staples placed in the artwork.

Old Crow Medicine Show won a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album in 2014 with their album “Remedy.” In 2012, the bond won the Grammy for Best Long Form Music Video with “Big Easy Express.”