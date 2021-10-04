Grammy-nominated Amythyst Kiah to perform at UVA Wise

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – Tennessee-born and locally-trained musician Amythyst Kiah is coming to the University of Virginia’s Colleg at Wise in November, bringing her unique Grammy-nominated sound to the campus’s convocation center.

According to a release from Pro-Art, a regional arts and culture organization, Kiah will take the stage on Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. with tickets available online. Tickets are $15 for general admission, and students enter for free.

Kiah is an alum of ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and County Music Studies program, and earned her Grammy nomination for “Black Myself” in 2019.

“I stumbled into Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music Studies out of sheer curiosity,” Kiah said in the release. “I’ve always been a very curious person and fortunately it has usually rewarded me as opposed to getting me into trouble.”

The event arose out of a partnership between UVA Wise and the Appalachian African-American Cultural Center as a part of the W. Campbell Edmonds concert series.

Pro-Art encouraged students and season ticket holders to reserve their tickets early, as seating is limited.