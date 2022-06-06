JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the most successful Contemporary Christian Musicians (CCM) in history will be performing at East Tennessee State University in August.

According to a release from the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, Amy Grant will be performing in the ETSU Foundation Grand Hall at 8 p.m. on Aug. 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10, and more ticket information is available here.

Grant was the first CCM to record a platinum record, have a No. 1 hit on pop charts and perform at the Grammy Awards, the release states.

“We’re fortunate to have such an icon like Amy Grant performing at the ETSU Martin Center,” said Jennifer Clements, executive director of the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. “An Evening with Amy Grant will have your heart dancing and filled with inspiration.”

Grant has won six Grammy Awards and 26 Dove Awards. In addition, Grant has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a star on the Music City Walk of Fame and was recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.