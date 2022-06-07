SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A former grain bin in Scott County, Virginia has been given new purpose as a roadside market.

The Grain Bin Market held a grand opening Friday along Wadlow Gap Highway. The market sells items like honey, candles, nuts, home decor and more.

Owner Tina Shipley said the inspiration for the business came from a similar venture she saw in Alabama.

“When I got home, I started trying to find me an old grain bin,” Shipley said. “We found one in Kentucky, it originally came from Indiana. So we went and looked at it; it was in pieces so we couldn’t tell a whole lot about it. But we bought it and then the process began of where to put it.”

The market is open Wednesday through Saturday.