WISE, Va. (WJHL) – 235 graduates crossed the stage at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday.

The ceremony took place at the David J. Prior Convocation Center. Graduates joined more than 16,000 alumni from the college.

“You have a promising future and you have choices to make and much work to do. So graduates explore and endeavor to make sound choices, shoulder the necessary responsibilities, and lead yourself, your colleagues and your community in making a better world,” said UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry.

One graduating senior Noah Anderson offered some remarks.

“I dreamt big and sure enough UVA Wise met me at every step with so much support, opportunity and love. What is most beautiful about my testimony, perhaps, is that my story, my experience with UVA Wise is not all that unique. Rather, it is typical for the students here.” said Anderson.

The ceremony took place at 11 a.m.