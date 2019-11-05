GPD: Two storage units reported stolen from at same facility Monday

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two storage units were reported as being stolen from in Greeneville on Pruitt Road North on Monday afternoon.

According to reports from the Greeneville Police Department, the lock was missing from both units when the owners arrived at their separate units.

Appliances, furniture and multiple other items were taken from both units.

Both incidents were reported after 2 p.m. on Monday, but it is unclear at the time of reporting when the thefts may have occurred.

The estimated value of items stolen from one unit was $8,700.

The estimated value of the items stolen from the other unit was $890.