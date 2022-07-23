GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department has issued an endangered Juvenile BOLO Alert.

GPD requests the community’s assistance locating a male juvenile who ran away from custody on July 22 at around 7 p.m., according to a release from the department.

The release describes the male juvenile as about six feet tall, weighing around 150 pounds with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white checkered button-down shirt unbuttoned with a white tee shirt underneath, and leg shackles.

GPD says that the juvenile is considered dangerous and anyone who has contact with him should call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

