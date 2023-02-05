GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An hours long road closure in Greeneville on Saturday was the result of a person barricaded in their home, according to police.

A release from the Greeneville Police Department says at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, police were called to a home on Carson Street in regard to a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

The situation caused Carson street to be closed from West Main Street to Myrtle Street for approximately six hours, according to the release.

The release states the situation was able to be peacefully resolved without any injuries and the person was taken to a local hospital.

The Greeneville Police Department’s Patrol Division, SRT Unit, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Chaplains Corps, along with The Greeneville Fire Department and Greeneville/Greene County EMS all responded to the scene.