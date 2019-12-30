GPD: Patient at Greeneville hospital arrested after allegedly ripping panels from wall, barricading door

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after Greeneville police say he tore pad panels from a hospital wall and barricaded a door with them.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers responded to Greeneville Community Hospital East on Sunday night at 9:44 p.m. after being told about an unruly patient.

The report says Shain Harmon of Johnson City had been committed to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Harmon who had reportedly ripped the pad panels from the wall of the hospital and had barricaded a door with them.

The report also says security at the hospital had previously taken a wooden tack strip that Harmon had ripped off the wall. Harmon had cut himself with the strip and had tried to use it as a weapon.

Harmon was cleared for medical at the hospital and taken into custody for vandalism.

He was taken to the Greene County Jail.