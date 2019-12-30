GPD: Patient at Greeneville hospital arrested after allegedly ripping panels from wall, barricading door

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
greeneville-police_252718

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after Greeneville police say he tore pad panels from a hospital wall and barricaded a door with them.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers responded to Greeneville Community Hospital East on Sunday night at 9:44 p.m. after being told about an unruly patient.

The report says Shain Harmon of Johnson City had been committed to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Harmon who had reportedly ripped the pad panels from the wall of the hospital and had barricaded a door with them.

The report also says security at the hospital had previously taken a wooden tack strip that Harmon had ripped off the wall. Harmon had cut himself with the strip and had tried to use it as a weapon.

Harmon was cleared for medical at the hospital and taken into custody for vandalism.

He was taken to the Greene County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss