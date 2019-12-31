GPD: More than 8 pounds of marijuana found in man’s home after police respond to burglary

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Greeneville after officers responded to a burglary alarm and discovered the home contained more than 8 pounds of marijuana.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers responded to a burglary alarm in the 1600 block of Kennedy Circle around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

After the alarm, the report says dispatch called the homeowner, Thomas Mills, who said he would head to the home.

After Mills arrived, officers spoke with him and obtained a key so they could clear the home.

A K9 unit went into a room and alerted officers to several bags of what was believed to be marijuana laying in plain view.

Officers reportedly read Mills his Miranda Rights, and Mills then told officers that he lived at the home alone and the marijuana was his. He also reportedly told officers that some of it was for his personal use and the rest was sold for extra money.

Mills also told officers where a pistol was and gave consent for officers to search the rest of the house.

The search produced $3,589 in cash, several digital scales and approximately 8.62 pounds of marijuana packaged in vacuum-sealed bags and totes. A glass pipe, a grinder, baggies and rolling papers were also found. An additional $3,350 was found laid out on a coffee table.

Mills was charged with possession of Schedule VI for resale and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Mills was transported to the Greene County Jail.