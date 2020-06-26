Greeneville PD: Man injured in early morning shooting

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.

According to a report, officers were called to the 300 block of Locust Street in reference to an aggravated assault about 1 a.m. Friday.

Capt. Tim Davis told News Channel 11 that officers found Michael Reece of Greeneville, who said he had been shot.

The report showed that “He stated he did not know who shot him and he had come to the home to see his mother.”

Capt. Davis said Reece was taken to Johnson City Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the report, “No other credible statements were given.”