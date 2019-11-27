GPD: Man arrested for public intoxication after interfering with investigation into officer-involved shooting

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Tuesday night in Greeneville after officers say he was creating a disturbance at a crime scene.

RELATED: TBI: Man trying to shoot his way into ex-girlfriend’s apartment gets shot by Greeneville police

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, Jesse Padgett of Greeneville approached the crime scene at the Highway 70 Bypass around 8:30 p.m.

Earlier that evening, officers had responded to the address where a man was trying to shoot his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, leading to an officer-involved shooting.

The report says Padgett was stumbling and nearly falling, and officers reportedly gave him multiple commands to go inside.

Officers reported that Padgett was argumentative and had slurred speech.

According to the report, Padgett was intoxicated and was interfering with an active investigation.

Padgett then allegedly walked back towards the apartment building and was yelling at officers, which created a disturbance that hindered officers from speaking with witnesses at the crime scene.

Padgett was then arrested for public intoxication.

The report says he had an unopened can of beer in one pocket and two crushed cans in a separate pocket.

Padgett was transported to the Greene County Detention Center.

The officer-involved shooting that sent the man attempting to break in is still under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.