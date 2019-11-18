GPD: Man arrested for DUI after witness says 5-year-old in truck tried waking him up

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Greeneville Saturday night after a caller told police she saw a child wake up the driver of a truck who was reportedly passed out.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers arrived at a store on East Andrew Johnson Highway around 11:52 p.m. on Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they saw the man the caller had described getting back into a pickup truck.

The caller had told police that the driver, later identified as Everett Cutshaw, of Chuckey, was asleep behind the wheel and a child in the truck had tried to wake him up.

The caller told officers that Cutshaw eventually woke up and went into the store to buy some items.

While speaking to Cutshaw, the report says officers smelled an odor of alcohol on him.

Cutshaw reportedly performed poorly on the standard field sobriety tests given.

Cutshaw was arrested for DUI 3rd offense, child endangerment, implied consent and failure to comply with an ignition interlock device that was supposed to be in his vehicle.

According to police, the mother of the 5-year-old arrived and picked up the child.

Cutshaw was transported to the Greene County Detention Center.