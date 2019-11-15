GPD: Man arrested after allegedly making up story of two men slitting his throat

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested in Greeneville after police say he allegedly made up a story about two men slitting his throat.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers responded to a business on East Andrew Johnson Highway at 11:55 p.m Thursday night.

Officers found a man laying on the floor there with a cut on his neck. The report says the cut was not seriously bleeding and was not life-threatening.

A woman was also there with a minor cut on her neck that was not bleeding and appeared to be healing.

Officers reported a smell of alcohol coming from both the man and woman.

The man was identified as Robert Silliman.

The two reportedly told authorities that two black men had slit Silliman’s throat and tried to slit the woman’s throat while they were on their way to the store from the Andrew Johnson Inn.

Silliman was transported by EMS to Community Hospital East to receive stitches for his injury.

The woman allowed authorities to look in their hotel room, where officers found a broken razor on the bathroom counter sink. Blood had reportedly dripped onto the counter and in the sink, and bloodstains were also on the front door.

Police also allegedly found a set of brass knuckles laying in plain view, which were taken for destruction.

Police searched the area around where the Silliman and the woman had said the attack occurred. No blood or possible suspects were reportedly found in the area.

The woman was transported to the Greeneville Police Department to give a written statement and was told of the consequences of giving a false report.

She reportedly told police that the story was made up so Silliman would not get in any trouble.

The woman told police Silliman had been in the shower of the hotel room when he cut his neck, and they had nothing to treat his injury with.

The pair left the room and staged the story, according to her.

The woman was taken back to her hotel room, and officers went to speak to Silliman at the emergency room.

Silliman had told officers that two suspects had slit his throat, but he had a past tendency to cut himself and had scars on his arms and chest.

The report says after officers told him about the statement the woman had given him, he stuck to his original story.

After being confronted about filing a false report, Silliman said the woman had cut his throat and he was afraid of her.

He was released from the hospital and transported to the Green County Jail for filing a false report.