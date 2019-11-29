GPD: Greeneville man with multiple warrants arrested after officers find him hiding in freezer

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man and woman have been arrested in Greeneville after officers found him hiding in a freezer and she allegedly told police he was not there.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers arrived at a home on Whirlwind Road just before 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

Officers had been called to the home in reference to a disturbance because of yelling.

The report says officers found Kayla Hill, who told officers she was trying to do her laundry since she lived in the camper behind the house.

According to a supplemental report, officers reportedly asked Hill where suspect Nathan Knight was, and Hill told them multiple times she did not know him and no one else was outside with her.

Knight, who had three active warrants and a capias, was found hiding in a deep freezer on the back porch.

Knight was arrested and transported to the Greene County Detention Center. He faces two counts of domestic assault and one count of failure to appear.

Hill is charged with filing a false report, as officers allege she knowingly misled their investigation and lied to them.