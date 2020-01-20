GPD: Greeneville man turns himself in after shooting at sister, infant nephew in passing car

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville man turned himself in to police on Saturday after allegedly shooting at his sister, her boyfriend and his sister’s 2-month-old son in a passing vehicle.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, Oscar Del Valle Vazquez was in a Dodge Durango on Armitage Drive on Saturday around 7:13 p.m. when he passed his sister’s vehicle.

The report says when the Durango passed his sister’s Acura, Del Valle Vazquez fired at least four shots at the Acura.

GPD says his sister, Desire, was accompanied by her boyfriend and her 2-month-old son.

Oscar turned himself in at the Greeneville Police Department around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and surrendered the Glock 23 that had been used.

The gun and four shell casings that had been found were placed into evidence.

A witness who lives on Franklin Street told officers that he had heard five or six gunshots.

Oscar faces three charges of aggravated domestic assault.

Oscar was arrested and transported to the Greene County Jail.