GPD: Driver failed to see semi while merging, transported to hospital

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was transported to the hospital with “major injuries” on Wednesday after failing to merge and being struck by a tractor-trailer, according to a release from Greeneville Police Department.

The accident occurred on Wednesday at 3:26 p.m. on Andrew Johnson Highway, next to Hal Henard Road.

According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department, the driver of a 2009 Hyundai SAN failed to yield the right of way to a Peterbilt tractor-trailer and was then struck in the side.

The driver then hit another vehicle which struck a car next to it in the right lane.

The reported classified the driver with suspected “major injuries,” and said he was transported to Laughlin Memorial Hospital for treatment. Other involved drivers reported minor or no injuries.