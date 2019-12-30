GPD: Chuckey man charged with DUI after allegedly driving motorcycle 84 mph through Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after Greeneville police say he was driving a motorcycle under the influence and had been initially clocked at 84 miles per hour.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers first spotted a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Highway 11E.

The report says the motorcycle was clocked at 84 miles per hour at that time, and an officer initiated his lights and siren and attempted to catch up.

The motorcycle was reportedly swerving between lanes and driving in a manner that led officers to believe the driver, later identified as Robert Yokley of Chuckey, was intoxicated.

The report says the motorcycle was driving around 100 mph at the city limits, and officers ended the attempt to catch the vehicle and turned off lights and sirens. Officers continued in the same direction at a safe speed.

Yokley allegedly slowed down once the lights and sirens were off and eventually turned into Just 1 More Bar and Grill off of West Andrew Johnson Highway.

Officers entered the restaurant’s parking lot and went around the business, and Yokley was seen entering a home on West Asheville Highway.

Officers chased Yokley into the home and instructed him to get on the ground. The report says Yokley did not comply, so he was forced to and eventually detained.

The report says Yokley told officers he was intoxicated. After being transported to the Greene County Detention Center, where he submitted a breath test, and the results came back as .151.

Yokley was charged with driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest and reckless driving.