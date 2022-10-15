GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was discovered inside Hardin Park in Greeneville Tennessee on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious man at the pavilion near the skate park. Upon arrival, they found 38-year-old Cedric Barner, from Greeneville dead at the scene.

There were no signs of foul play but an investigation is ongoing.

The Greeneville Police are asking anyone who had contact with Barner between Friday evening, Oct. 14 and Saturday morning to call Detective William Christy at (423) 783-2803 or email him at bchristy@greenevillepd.org.