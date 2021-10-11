Gov. Bill Lee to visit Johnson City for Disability Employment Awareness Month

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — October marks Disability Employment Awareness Month, and Gov. Bill Lee will make a stop in Johnson City Thursday for an update on the city’s employment report, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Lee’s visit will launch from Core Services of Northeast Tennessee at 1:45 p.m., where he will meet people who have benefitted from the program to see how it leaves a positive impact on the community.

This will include students with Access ETSU, an initiative that connects people with developmental disabilities to opportunities both on campus and in the workplace.

Governor Lee will be meeting people supported by Core who are using enabling technology to gain independence in both their living and employment environments. Core Services of Northeast Tennessee

At 2:45 p.m., Lee will receive a report from the Employment First Task Force in Johnson City, which showcases the team’s efforts in increasing competitive employment opportunities for people with disabilities, the release said.

Also in attendance will include ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland, Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) Commissioner Brad Turner and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW.

Core Services serves three area counties as a nonprofit organization that aims to connect those living with developmental disabilities with resources to lead independent lives.

Access ETSU is one of six higher education programs for those living with developmental disabilities, the release said. More than 80% of the program’s graduates find employment.

To learn more about the Employment First Task Force, CLICK HERE.