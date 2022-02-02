Governor’s budget includes $145 million 3 major ETSU building projects

Demolition and replacement of East Tennessee State University’s 105-year-old Campus Center building is among three major ETSU building projects funded in Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed 2023 budget. (WJHL Photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) is in for a $140 million cash windfall leaders say will transform the campus if Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget passes.

“We’ve made a lot of progress at East Tennessee State University and specifically with capital, but now this infusion of dollars that is not debt funded that we can use, we’re going to transform the region,” Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Ross told News Channel 11 Wednesday, hours after the budget was unveiled.

“This is absolutely workforce development, it affects the economy and it will from a quality perspective move our university to another level.”

State funding would cover replacement of a 105-year-old building in the center of campus, a massive renovation at ETSU’s main sciences building and construction of a new “integrated health sciences” building at Innovation Park a mile west and north of the main campus.

East Tennessee State University Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Ross in front of ETSU’s Campus Center Building, which is slated for replacement as one of three ETSU building projects proposed in Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s fiscal 2023 budget. State funding for the three projects totals more than $145 million.

Reached by phone, the chair of ETSU’s board of trustees, Linda Latimer, said university leadership has hoped for such a boost for several years.

“I think this is going to be a game changer for East Tennessee State University and I know the board is thrilled,” Latimer said.

Ross said the school hasn’t received that much capital funding total over the past three decades.

“We’re thrilled with the governor’s budget on capital,” Ross said, standing in front of the “Campus Center Building” that will be demolished to make way for a 60,000-square-foot academic building.

“If you look at the projects that were funded you would have to go back to the 1980s total for ETSU to receive the amount of money that was historically allotted in one day.”

The new three-story, 62,000-square-foot academic building, in the center of campus near the quad, Gilbreath Hall and Nicks Hall, will primarily be classroom space without faculty offices. Ross said one intent is to get all students to experience the core of campus because general education courses will be taught there — and another is to get professors traveling about and not just moving from their offices to nearby classrooms and back.

Ross said the old building scores among the lowest on campus in rating system that takes maintenance needs, energy efficiency, code updates needed and so forth. It’s still in use, though, and the project also includes some renovations at Gilbreath and Burleson halls, so it won’t happen quickly. $55.3 million of state cash is earmarked for the project, which is budgeted for just shy of $60 million overall.

“We’re definitely looking at a three-year project or more, but we need to look at phasing, things we could fast-track and we don’t have that scheduled together yet.”

The other two buildings both support ETSU’s focus on health sciences and general sciences. One has been on the wish list for years while the other is a very recent concept.

Brown Hall is home to biology, physics and many of the other hard sciences taught at the university. Ross said it’s needed a major renovation for years. The proposal puts $45.8 million toward a $47.7 million renovation on the massive building’s north end.

“If you look at all our programs in the health sciences, a lot of our undergraduate students make their way to the college of medicine or to other sciences and they come through a space that was built in 1949, so this updates flexible classrooms, labs, in a way that would be very attractive to undergraduate students.”

Latimer said a number of ETSU’s buildings including Brown hadn’t seen much investment since the 1950s.

“In order for us to educate our students to the best of our abilities and to have the best student success we need to have 21st century equipment and labs and buildings,” she said.

ETSU was the only locally governed university to receive funding for three buildings — and the third came almost out of left field. It will be a 60,000-square-foot new building on ETSU’s 30-acre portion of “Innovation Park,” a joint ETSU-Johnson City space with 30 acres held by each and a road to bisect the property from West Market Street to McKinley Road.

Ross spoke of the project last July as a master plan was being put in place after two decades of stagnation at the former armory property.

“Technology is moving even more swiftly than it ever did,” Ross said at the time. “We have a number of students and graduates at ETSU that are leaving this area because there aren’t employment opportunities available for them.”

With a very healthy state fund balance, Ross said the governor asked for new capital projects that would affect workforce development while serving their communities and furthering education.

“We had a limited amount of time to submit something and working with Dr. Block in the college of medicine we put together a proposal that caught the attention of the state, which is an integrated health services building,” Ross said.

He said the building can serve as a gateway to the Innovation Park project and will likely sit somewhere behind the area of Chik-Fil-A, Walgreens and Fresh Market. A primary purpose will involve bringing together professionals, academicians and students in settings that will also allow for community service.

“Professional clinicians, undergraduate students, graduate students, medical students all coming together in an integrated way and in a way to also serve the community and sometimes even indigent care, other things – it’s pretty exciting.”

The overall trifecta, if it makes its way through the budget process unimpeded, will dump $145,716,600 in state money into ETSU’s coffers.

“We have been breathlessly waiting to get approval to move forward on those buildings because they are very much needed,” Latimer said of the Campus Center and Brown Hall projects.

“We all have goals, aspirations and dreams,” Ross said. “We feel like our dreams now are going to become reality and so when you have this type of funding and this many projects we can now involve a lot of people and we get to shape an entire campus that will impact so many people. It’s unbelievably exciting.”