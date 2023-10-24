RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Wednesday in memory of fallen Abingdon firefighter Cameron Craig.
Craig, who was 20 years old, was killed in a crash while responding to a fire alarm call on Thursday.
A candlelight vigil for Craig was held Monday night.
United States and Virginia state flags at state and local buildings are to be lowered at sunrise Wednesday and remain at half-mast until sunset, according to the governor’s order.
The governor’s order can be found below:
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Abingdon Firefighter Cameron Bentley Craig who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a fire alarm call.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 24th day of October 2023.Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia