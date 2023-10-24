RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Wednesday in memory of fallen Abingdon firefighter Cameron Craig.

Craig, who was 20 years old, was killed in a crash while responding to a fire alarm call on Thursday.

Cameron Craig (Photo: Town of Abingdon)

A candlelight vigil for Craig was held Monday night.

United States and Virginia state flags at state and local buildings are to be lowered at sunrise Wednesday and remain at half-mast until sunset, according to the governor’s order.

The governor’s order can be found below: