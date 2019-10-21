Governor Northam, Amazon HQ officials discuss opportunities for SWVA

ST PAUL, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam traveled to Southwest Virginia Monday where he met with Amazon Headquarters officials.

Amazon announced in late 2018 that they selected Arlington, Virginia for its second headquarters.

On Monday, Governor Northam participated in a round table in St. Paul where he told News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant he was showcasing the talent that people in Southwest Virginia have to offer.

“This round table was to really show off the talent that we have here in the southwest. We had folks from Amazon there were some other business leaders at the table and just telling them about the talent that we have and that they’re ready and willing to work and we just need to bring some businesses and companies into this area,” Governor Northam said.

@GovernorVA was in Southwest, VA today meeting with officials from Amazon’s second headquarters which is located in Arlington, VA. Then went on a tour of the Spearhead Trails (hence the helmet). Find out what the governor said about the meeting tonight @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/hrcmmNGwyK — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) October 21, 2019

Southwest Virginia Delegate Todd Pillion told Kristen that he was scheduled to have dinner with Governor Northam Monday night to discuss more on what Southwest Virginia has to offer Amazon.

Pillion said they are not looking to build a facility in this region, but are looking at the fact that this Amazon project will bring 3,700 jobs and $2.5 billion dollars into the commonwealth.

