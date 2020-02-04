Governor Lee’s proposed budget would provide millions in funds for repairs, increases at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s proposed budget for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year included proposed funding for projects at East Tennessee State University.

According to the budget, the proposed capital appropriations for maintenance at ETSU from bonds, current funds and other revenues for the next fiscal year totals $6,770,000. Of that amount, $3,470,000 is appropriated from the state, while the remainder comes from other revenues.

The budget says the $3.47 million from the state is to be used in the first phase of HVAC repairs on campus.

The proposed funds would provide “for replacement of chillers, air handling units, and fan coil units in multiple buildings campus-wide.”

The budget also proposes a cost increase of $2,306,900 from the state, which is awarded to schools to aid in the increase of accomplishments like degree production and student progression.

ETSU’s salary pool would also receive an increase under Governor Lee’s proposed budget. The salary pool increase would $2,004,000.

Cost increases would also be granted to the Quillen College of Medicine and the ETSU Family Practice. The College of Medicine would be appropriated $1,315,000 from the state, and the Family Practice would be given $365,000.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the university regarding the plans for the proposed funds if the budget is approved.

You can view the budget in its entirety below or by clicking here.

