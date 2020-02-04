Governor Lee’s proposed budget includes $5 million for Ashe Street courthouse renovation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed fiscal 2021 budget includes $5 million for renovation of Johnson City’s historic Ashe Street Courthouse.

The first-year ask was included in its full amount and has city, Washington County and East Tennessee State University officials bullish on the prospect of converting the 110-year-old building into an entrepreneurial incubator. All three entities pushed for the funding and said the building’s revitalization was a key cog in redevelopment of the Walnut Street corridor between ETSU and downtown Johnson City.

“It’s a big thing for Johnson City, it’s a big thing for downtown, and to see this commitment in the budget for us is exciting,” Johnson City Commissioner John Hunter said Tuesday morning, shortly after the budget was released.

Washington County owns the building, which most recently housed the county’s 911 dispatch operations but has been empty for just over two years. It was built as a post office and became a courthouse about 80 years ago, serving that purpose until the late 1980s.

Hunter said the combination of a multi-entity collaboration and strong private and city investment in the Walnut Street corridor helped make a good case for Lee keeping the request in his budget.

“This is a combined effort between Johnson City, Washington County and ETSU to protect and uplift a historic building, with the goal of reinvesting,” Hunter said. “One of the governor’s goals is rural entrepreneurship and growth in markets like ours.”

Hunter said Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and ETSU President Brian Noland’s office both submitted letters of support for the proposal.

“I think everybody getting along and supportive of this idea made it a very supportable idea at the state level.”

Hunter said the city and private investors have poured money into the corridor’s revitalization. A group led by Grant Summers, for instance, is in the midst of a roughly $15 million project to renovate the old Model Mill a couple blocks west of the courthouse building.

“Part of our presentation was all the different stakeholders that interested, supportive and invested in what was proposed, but in addition the fact that this was a key component of the overall development of the West Walnut Street district ,” Hunter said.

The risk of another of Johnson City’s historic buildings falling into disrepair essentially started the process, Hunter said. “If we hadn’t gotten to this point early enough this historic building could have seen itself going into further disrepair.”

Now, Hunter said, proponents will watch the legislative process “to make sure we protect the interest of what could be in the Walnut Street district as it makes its way through the legislature.”