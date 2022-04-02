RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Friday, April 1, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed over 40 bills into law.

“We are here to provide solutions to the problems that matter to Virginians and we are working every day to serve our parents and students, veterans and law enforcement,” Youngkin said. “I thank these bipartisan legislators for their ability to find common-sense solutions for their constituents and the Commonwealth.”

Here is a list of every bill that Youngkin signed into law Friday:

Agriculture & Wildlife

HB 1224, sponsored by Del. David Bulova, reduces regulatory burdens on best management practices (BMPs) for our farmers.

HB 463 & SB 141, sponsored by Del. Terry Austin and Sen. John Edwards, removes the fee for state boat ramps.

HB 189 & SB 509, sponsored by Del. Michael Webert and Sen. Richard Stuart, provides the right to propagate shellfish by whatever legal means necessary.

Veterans & Military

HB 17 & SB 618, sponsored by Del. Buddy Fowler and Sen. Richard Stuart, clarifies that members of military color guards, honor guards, and veterans service organizations are exempt from the crime of unlawful paramilitary activity when they are participating in training and education exercises, funerals, parades, or other public ceremonies

HB 540, sponsored by Del. Danica Roem, extends driver’s licenses to accommodate for military deployments.

HB 120, sponsored by Del. Scott Wyatt, reduces the fees for a lifetime hunting and fishing licenses for disabled veterans.

Public Safety

HB 748 & SB 150, sponsored by Del. Rob Bell and Sen. John Edwards, modernizes the DNA data bank sample tracking system.

HB 907 and SB 526, sponsored by Del. Emily Brewer and Sen. Louise Lucas, streamlines the permitting of battery-charged fence security systems.

HB 283 & SB 467, sponsored by Del. Emily Brewer and Sen. Jill Vogel, establishes training standards for law enforcement to recognize, prevent, and report human trafficking.

HB 756 & SB 614, sponsored by Del. Les Adams and Sen. Bill Stanley, provides Commonwealth’s Attorneys with more information to protect communities from violent criminals.

HB 342, sponsored by Del. Marcus Simon, removes obsolete language related to teletype systems no longer used by Virginia State Police.

Transportation

HB 67, sponsored by Del. James Edmunds, provides for more road safety.

HB 179 & SB 186, sponsored by Del. Rob Bloxom and Sen. Emmett Hanger, closes the loophole on farm use placards.

HB 667, sponsored by Del. Will Wampler, designates “Staff Sergeant Darrell “Shifty” Powers Memorial Highway in the Town of Clinchco.

HB 703, sponsored by Del. Mark Keam, grants localities the option to pay the fee associated with specialty license plates in lieu of the prepaid applications.

HB 1050, sponsored by Del. Jay Leftwich, allows for an alternative driver’s license issuance ceremony.

HB 1363, sponsored by Del. Terry Austin, designates Norvel Lafellette Ray Lee Memorial Highway in Botetourt County.

Education

HB 741, sponsored by Del. Rob Bell, requires local schools to create a detailed and accurate floor plan for school safety audits.

HB 246 & SB 596, sponsored by Del. Terry Kilgore and Sen. Todd Pillion, allows excused absences for students participating in 4-H education programs.

HB 1146, sponsored by Del. Rob Bell, authorizes governmental entities such as community colleges to train and test for commercial driver’s licenses.

HB 418, sponsored by Del. Karrie Delaney, streamlines the At-Risk Add-On program established by Section 22.1-199.1 of the Code of Virginia to remove a program that evidence shows does not address key deficits of struggling young readers.

Good Government

HB 449, sponsored by Del. David Bulova, allows Virginia-licensed auctioneers or auction firms to transport distrained or levied-on personal property outside of the home locality.

HB 733 & SB 316, sponsored by Del. Rob Bell and Sen. Dave Marsden, clarifies circumstances for the sharing of records for children receiving coordinated services.

HB 470 & SB 197, sponsored by Del. David Bulova and Sen. Monty Mason, clarifies the powers of property owners associations.

HB 1019 & SB 444, sponsored by Del. Emily Brewer and Sen. Jennifer Boysko, accelerates broadband deployment across state-owned property.

HB 774 & SB 499, sponsored by Del. Keith Hodges and Lynwood Lewis, creates a task force to analyze the life cycle of renewable energy facilities.

Health

HB 598, sponsored by Del. Cliff Hayes, streamlines certification for surgical technologists.

HB 1345, sponsored by Del. Matthew Fariss, adds Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters to the membership of the Virginia Transplant Council.

HB 555, sponsored by Del. Cliff Hayes, allows health care providers to notify patients electronically of the transfer of patient records.

HB 738 & SB 691, sponsored by Del. Rob Bell and Sen. Monty Mason, requires a court order of an evaluation of a defendant’s competency to stand trial to be provided to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services SB103, sponsored by Sen. Lionell Spruill, Sr., supports economic development by updating provisions of the Shipping and Logistics Headquarters Grant Program that was originally established in 2021.