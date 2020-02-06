1  of  18
Governor Bill Lee to deliver State of East Tennessee address at ETSU Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will speak at East Tennessee State University on Thursday evening.

Governor Lee will deliver the State of East Tennessee address at 6 p.m. at the ETSU Millenium Center.

Tickets are free and open to the public.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. at the Millenium Center.

Governor Lee delivered the State of the State address on Monday, during which he spoke about his plans to increase teacher pay.

Governor Lee will give the State of West Tennessee address from Jackson on February 13.

