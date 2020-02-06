Governor Bill Lee to deliver State of East Tennessee address at ETSU Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will speak at East Tennessee State University on Thursday evening.

Governor Lee will deliver the State of East Tennessee address at 6 p.m. at the ETSU Millenium Center.

Tickets are free and open to the public, but they are only available online by clicking here.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. at the Millenium Center.

Governor Lee delivered the State of the State address on Monday, during which he spoke about his plans to increase teacher pay.

PREVIOUS: Local educators ‘skeptical’ of Gov. Lee’s plan to raise teacher pay

Governor Lee will give the State of West Tennessee address from Jackson on February 13.