Governor: $2 million loan for Erwin Utilities Authority approved for water infrastructure

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced on Tuesday that a $2 million loan for the Erwin Utilities Authority was approved to improve water infrastructure.

According to a release from TDEC, the loan was approved by the Tennessee Local Development Authority and was one of five loans that totaled $26 million.

The Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan program funded the Erwin Utilities Authority loan.

The loan will address water conservation by installing advanced meters and leak detection equipment throughout the area.

The release says the loan has a 20-year term at 0.07% interest, and EUA received an interest rate reduction of 0.25% due to meeting EPA green project eligibility requirements.