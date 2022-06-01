SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Smyth County Wednesday to share the news that 75 new jobs will be created with the expansion of a company.

A release from the governor’s office states that Scholle IPN will invest more than $31 million to expand operations in Smyth County. Scholle IPN was described in the release as a “global supplier of total flexible packaging solutions.”

Scholle IPN’s existing facility will expand by 73,000 square feet in order make room for new manufacturing lines and other necessary infrastructure.

The release states that Virginia secured the expansion over facilities in Illinois and Georgia. As a result, the expansion will create 75 new jobs in Smyth County.

“Catalyzing economic growth in Southwest Virginia is a priority for my Administration, and we are thrilled that Scholle IPN will reinvest in its Smyth County operation and create 75 high-quality manufacturing jobs,” said Governor Youngkin in the release. “This valued employer continues to demonstrate a commitment to creating new jobs and opportunities for residents in this region, and this significant expansion will further solidify Scholle’s longevity in the Commonwealth.”

Scholle IPN President and CEO Ross Bushnell said the region of Southwest Virginia has grown into an excellent spot for manufacturing.

“By committing over $30 million in the expansion of our Chilhowie, Virginia, facility, we not only better serve the needs of our customers across North America, we also ensure that Chilhowie and the State of Virginia remain at the forefront of our sustainable packaging capabilities,” Bushnell said.

News Channel 11 sent a crew to Youngkin’s announcement in Chilhowie and will have more details on the expansion at 5 p.m.