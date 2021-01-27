Gov. Northam: Virginia ranks 11th in the nation for COVID-19 vaccinations given

(WJHL) – In a press conference Wednesday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam provided an update on COVID-19 vaccination in Virginia, noting that the state ranks 11th out of all U.S. states for most vaccines given.

Northam said the state has administered over 594,000 shots, and the goal is to get everyone vaccinated by the end of the summer.

Northam said state officials are working on getting a centralized system for registering for vaccines up and running soon.

“To date, what we’ve been doing is people have been registering and calling through the local health departments, and we realize that needs to be improved,” Northam said. “The system that we’re working on will be a central system where people can register, where they can get more information.”

Northam said the state is shifting inventory around in order to increase the number of doses administered.

“We’re going to be able to increase the number of shots this week by about 20%,” Northam said. “That’s about 40,000 more shots by this Sunday on top of the 175,000 that were already planned, and that is good news.”