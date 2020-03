Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, center, gestures as he delivers his State of the Commonwealth address as House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, right, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, left, listen before a joint session of the Virginia Assembly at thestate Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will be in southwest Virginia on Monday to deliver a “new industry announcement.”

County officials announced Friday that the governor will make an announcement at the Washington Couty Government Center in Abingdon at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 9.

No further details on the announcement were provided.

Members of the Washington County Board of Supervisors and Washington County Industrial Development Board will be in attendance.