Gov. Northam announces wood products expansion that will create 100 jobs in Southwest Virginia

(WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that Woodgrain Inc. will invest nearly $9 million to expand its operations in Smyth County.

This creates 100 new jobs and will also increase purchases of Virginia-grown forest products.

“Forestry is the Commonwealth’s third-largest private industry, supporting more than 107,000 jobs in our rural communities and providing an economic impact of $21 billion annually,” Northam said. “Woodgrain continues to bring welcomed employment opportunities and capital investment to Southwest Virginia, supporting my administration’s goal to bring economic vitality to all corners of the Commonwealth. I’m thankful to Woodgrain for their commitment to Virginia forest products and look forward to continued partnership in the future.”

Woodgrain, a family-owned wood moulding and trim manufacturer, is based out of Idaho and is one of the largest millwork companies in the world.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Virginia’s Industrial Advancement Alliance worked with the county to secure the project.