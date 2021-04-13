Gov. Lee’s budget amendment includes funding for local programs, projects

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed budget amendment includes funding for programs and projects in Northeast Tennessee.

The budget amendment includes $580 million in available funds due to higher revenues than expected.

More than $100 million will go to the Tri-Cities area, if the budget amendment is approved by the General Assembly.

City of Johnson City – Walnut Corridor Development
$5,000,000

Niswonger Foundation – Rural TN STEM Learning Design
$200,000

Niswonger Foundation – College and Career Awareness Activities
$700,000

Town of Jonesborough – Agriculture Education
$300,000

Jonesborough Senior Center – Transportation for Seniors
$50,000

Isaiah 117 House – Serving Foster Children and Families
$50,000

Gray Community Chest – Education Support
$20,000

Community Help Center of Northeast TN – Rural Family Support
$20,000

Flight Foundation – Pilot Training Program
$40,000

East Tennessee State University

Total: $100,185,000

  • Sam Wilson Renovation and Addition — $25,000,000
  • John Robert Bell Drive Upgrade — $750,000
  • Memorial Center Exterior Upgrade — $310,000
  • Boulevard Commons Extension — $4,000,000
  • Brooks Gym Renovation — $1,000,000
  • Brown Hall Teaching Lab Upgrades — $2,200,000
  • Innovation Park Development – New Clinical Building — $30,100,000
  • Nicks Hall Nursing Renovation — $1,000,000
  • Shelbridge Renovation and Addition — $1,500,000
  • Baseball Team Area and Hitting Facility — $3,000,000
  • Warf-Pickel and Memorial Center Renovations — $525,000
  • Housing Renovation — $30,800,000

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss