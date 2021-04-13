Gov. Lee’s budget amendment includes funding for local programs, projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed budget amendment includes funding for programs and projects in Northeast Tennessee.
The budget amendment includes $580 million in available funds due to higher revenues than expected.
More than $100 million will go to the Tri-Cities area, if the budget amendment is approved by the General Assembly.
City of Johnson City – Walnut Corridor Development
$5,000,000
Niswonger Foundation – Rural TN STEM Learning Design
$200,000
Niswonger Foundation – College and Career Awareness Activities
$700,000
Town of Jonesborough – Agriculture Education
$300,000
Jonesborough Senior Center – Transportation for Seniors
$50,000
Isaiah 117 House – Serving Foster Children and Families
$50,000
Gray Community Chest – Education Support
$20,000
Community Help Center of Northeast TN – Rural Family Support
$20,000
Flight Foundation – Pilot Training Program
$40,000
East Tennessee State University
Total: $100,185,000
- Sam Wilson Renovation and Addition — $25,000,000
- John Robert Bell Drive Upgrade — $750,000
- Memorial Center Exterior Upgrade — $310,000
- Boulevard Commons Extension — $4,000,000
- Brooks Gym Renovation — $1,000,000
- Brown Hall Teaching Lab Upgrades — $2,200,000
- Innovation Park Development – New Clinical Building — $30,100,000
- Nicks Hall Nursing Renovation — $1,000,000
- Shelbridge Renovation and Addition — $1,500,000
- Baseball Team Area and Hitting Facility — $3,000,000
- Warf-Pickel and Memorial Center Renovations — $525,000
- Housing Renovation — $30,800,000