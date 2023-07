WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was in the Tri-Cities Tuesday.

A media advisory from the governor’s office stated Lee will be in Telford at the Washington County Industrial Park Tuesday morning.

According to Lee’s office, the governor’s trip to Washington County is in relation to the “Build With Us Tour.” Lee is also set to visit Knoxville and Chattanooga Tuesday as part of the tour.

