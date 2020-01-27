Gov. Lee to deliver State of East Tennessee address in Johnson City

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2020, file photo, Gov. Bill Lee, R-Tenn., walks on the turf before a NFL divisional playoff football game in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee announced that he will deliver a State of East Tennessee address in Johnson City just a few days after giving his State of the State address on Monday, February 3.

Gov. Lee will deliver the East Tennessee address on Thursday, February 6 at the ETSU Millennium Center starting at 6 p.m. ET.

The event will be free and open to the public and tickets are available online. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Lee will also deliver a State of West Tennessee address on February 13 from Jackson.