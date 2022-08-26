BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills’ $21.3-million expansion in Bristol is slated to launch with a groundbreaking on Aug. 30, and Gov. Bill Lee will make an appearance at the event.

A news release from Tennessee Hills on Friday states the groundbreaking, which will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on “The Hill” at 1328 US 11-W in Bristol, will feature food catered by the company’s Whiskey Kitchen food trucks, live music by an ETSU bluegrass band and free craft beer and spirits tastings — and the public is invited to join in on the celebration. The event will also christen “The Hill” — the first hill in Tennessee when crossing from Virginia on I-81, the news release states.

Attending area officials include Stuart McWhorter, the Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, as well as ETSU Senior Vice President for Academics, Kimberly D. McCorkle, to represent the university’s distillation education partnership with Tennessee Hills.

Lee will speak at 2:30 p.m. to celebrate the economic development the expansion aims to bring.

“This opportunity was made possible through the tireless work of brand founders, Stephen and Jessica Callahan,” the news release states. “With strong community roots and a passion for crafting quality spirits, the Callahan’s, business partners Scott and Daphene Andrew, and the Tennessee Hills Team seek to elevate the economic growth in Bristol, throughout Northeast Tennessee, and across the state.”

The Andrews with Rugged American Spirits first partnered with the distillery in 2019 to help create and boost the Tennessee Hill brand in preparation for future expansions and success, the release states. The couple has owned and operated over 50 businesses throughout their careers.

Bristol’s Director of Economic Development voiced the city’s excitement to house Tennessee Hills headquarters.

“The location will be across the street from the Pinnacle development in a former education facility and is on the first hill when you arrive from Virginia,” said Tom Anderson. “The Tennessee Hills experience will continue to expand education workforce development programs with East Tennessee State University, as well as deliver experiences that celebrate our Appalachian Highland roots.”

The last decade, Steven Callahan said, may just be the very beginning for the Tennessee Hills venture.

“Thinking back to how far we’ve come since Jess and I started about 10 years ago, when it was just the two of us, it’s crazy to think that Tennessee Hills might actually still be at the beginning of the road,” he said.